16-year-old suspect in fatal shooting of teen friend in Renton was on electronic home detention

RENTON, Wash. — There are new details about a 16-year-old shooting suspect who’s believed to have shot his 15-year-old friend in Renton over the weekend.

It turns out the suspect was on electronic home detention in connection with a drive-by shooting in November.

Saturday’s shooting happened about 4 p.m. on Camas Avenue Northeast.

One neighbor told us it’s not the first time there’s been a shooting in the area. She said she’s had it and is looking to move.

“It’s really scary that it’s happening right in front of my house,” said Brittany Bitar. “I feel pretty unsafe, I actually got a security system after the first shootings that I knew of.”

“We have had four major incidents in the last three weeks involving 15 juvenile suspects,” said Renton Police Communications Manager, Meeghan Black.

Police say the shooter actually called 911 to report that he had shot someone.

The 15-year-old boy died from his injuries on Sunday.

