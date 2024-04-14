16-year-old in custody after shooting 15-year-old in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy is in custody after he reported to have shot someone, according to the Renton Police Department.

At about 4 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 600 block of Camas Avenue Northwest to the report of a shooting.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy said he shot someone.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy who was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old is in custody.

