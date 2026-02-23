16-year-old killed, two teens critically injured in Yakima shooting

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A fatal shooting involving three teenagers took place in Yakima early Sunday morning, the Yakima Police Department confirmed.

Officers were called to the 400 block of N. 5th Avenue at approximately 3:15 a.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found three teenage victims with gunshot wounds.

“One victim, a 16-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the Yakima Police Department stated.

The two other victims, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, were transported to MultiCare Hospital and then later to a Seattle-area hospital. They are both in critical condition, as of this reporting.

“At this time, there is limited information about what led up to the shooting,” the Yakima Police Department wrote. “The identities of the individuals involved are being withheld while detectives continue to piece together what occurred early this morning.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Yakima Police Department or leave an anonymous tip at Yakima County Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group