16-year-old charged murder after fatal shooting at Alderwood Mall

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Jayda Woods-Johnson

A 16-year-old teen has been charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson at Alderwood Mall on July 3.

Samuel Gizaw, 16, was charged Tuesday in Snohomish County on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and juvenile possession of a firearm.

According to charging documents, prosecutors allege Gizaw and his friend were confronted by a group of five teenage boys near the mall’s food court.

After words were exchanged, one of the boys punched Gizaw in the face.

Prosecutors say Gizaw then pulled out a firearm, which caused the five boys to run.

Gizaw chased after them and fired a shot, which hit Woods-Johnson, killing her. She was a bystander at the mall, shopping with her best friend.

The prosecutor’s office asked for $2 million bail.

Woods-Johnson’s family is sharing their grief and outrage after their loved one was taken so suddenly.

“She’s definitely the spunky girl that lights up a room,” says Cheryl Huffman, Jayda’s cousin.

Family members describe Jayda as a girl with infectious laughter, excited to start 8th grade.

“She loved music. She loved movies. She wanted to be an actress,” says Huffman. “It was his decision to get a gun. It was his decision to carry a gun. It was his decision to shoot her; to pull the trigger. He made a lot of decisions that ended up murdering our baby girl.”

The mother of the Gizaw was the one to turn him in.

“For her to just be taken in such a tragic way. It breaks all of our hearts. We are shattered to the depth of our souls right now,” says Huffman.

GoFundMe page for Jayda’s family has been set up for those wishing to donate.

A spokesman for the Alderwood Mall tells KIRO 7 they are beefing up security for the safety of shoppers.

The mall will add three additional security staff and a K-9 unit.

