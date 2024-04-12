16-year-old boy walking past bus stop shot multiple times in Seattle

SEATTTLE — Seattle Police Department are investigating after a young man was shot early Friday morning.

Police say that they received a call just after 2:30 a.m. that a boy was shot two times. When officers arrived at the scene located near Sand Point Way Northeast and Northeast 74th Street, they found a 16-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

Seattle Fire Department crews provided the victim with aid and transported him to the Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The boy reportedly told investigators that he was walking by a bus stop in the Northgate area when he was shot. He did not identify the suspect.

After the shooting, a friend drove him from the Northgate area to Sand Point Way Northeast and Northeast 74th Street.

Information about the exact location of the shooting remains unclear. Officers searched the area but could not find a crime scene. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. The shooting remains under investigation.

No suspect has been identified and the name of the victim has not been released since he is a minor.

Seattle Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit Detectives will be leading the investigation. If anyone has information about the shooting, please call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.