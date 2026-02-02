16-year-old boy suspected of burglary arrested in Woodinville

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — The Sultan Police Department says a 16-year-old boy accused of burglary was arrested after leading police on a chase on Sunday night.

At around 5:30 p.m., an officer with Monroe Police saw the boy driving on Highway 2 and started a pursuit.

The boy sped away onto State Route 522, where the officer deployed a StarChase GPS tracker to the boy’s car, according to police.

After then getting onto I-405, police stopped the chase and just monitored the boy’s location on GPS.

He later stopped in Woodinville where authorities arrested him without incident.

Sultan PD says he was booked into the Denney Youth Center.

