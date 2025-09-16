16 days of congestion coming to I-90 east across Mercer Island

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Getting to Bellevue from Seattle on I-90 is not going to be easy for the next three weeks. Expansion joint repair before I-405 is expected to cause big delays.

It has taken 20 months, but the state is finally going to replace the expansion joint on eastbound I-90 at the East Channel Bridge.

It failed in January of last year, and for several weeks, eastbound I-90 had to be reduced to just three lanes. The freeway was re-striped with four smaller lanes and a reduced speed limit, and it has remained that way until now.

Repairs begin Thursday night on I-90 east

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) begins repairs Thursday night, and eastbound I-90 will be reduced to just three lanes between Island Crest Way and Bellevue Way for at least 16 straight days.

“We did see significant backups when it was down to three lanes in January and February 2024, and with the upcoming project, we are going to have a similar lane configuration on eastbound I-90, so we are anticipating backups in that regard,” WSDOT spokesperson James Poling said.

The morning commute experienced 15-to-20-minute delays on eastbound I-90 in this configuration last year. The afternoon commute was even worse.

Making the impact more severe for Mercer Island residents this time, you will only have one entry point to eastbound I-90 for the first week of construction.

“The East Mercer Way on-ramp to eastbound I-90 will be closed the first six to eight days of the project, in part because the expansion joint goes over the lane for the on-ramp,” Poling said.

That means you will only be able to access eastbound I-90 from Island Crest Way during that time. The eastbound HOV on-ramp from 80th will also be closed.

“We looked at every scenario possible to keep that open,” Poling said. “There is not a safe way to install that expansion joint without closing the ramp.”

Drivers should plan on lengthy delays

Eastbound I-90 drivers should plan on lengthy delays, and Poling has this simple reminder for people trying to find a faster route.

“Cutting through Mercer Island to avoid I-90 congestion is not a viable option and only causes further issues,” he said. “It will not be a faster way.”

Don’t trust your GPS on this one. Mercer Island is not going to be pretty.

You might be wondering why it has taken so long to get to this project. I asked Poling about the timeline.

“The ordering, the assembly, the shipping, the everything that comes with the part, 2024 was never an option,” Poling said. “It takes six months minimum to assemble the expansion joint.”

WSDOT wanted to fix the joint in July or August, but the project ran up against the Revive I-5 work on the Ship Canal Bridge. So it was moved.

The Mariners and Seahawks have games during this 16-day window. Expect that to add to the congestion mix.

This is eastbound I-90 only. Westbound is not impacted by this.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here. Follow KIRO Newsradio traffic on X.

