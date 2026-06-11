Pinpoint Alert Day: Hottest temperatures yet for 2026 are around the corner

KIRO 7’s Pinpoint Meteorologists are calling for Pinpoint Alert Days for Sunday and Monday as the temperatures heat up around Puget Sound.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Western Washington for those days.

The heat will coincide with the first local FIFA World Cup match in Seattle on Monday, so those heading to the match or festivities should make sure to stay hydrated and find a source of air conditioning if overwhelmed by heat. Also, the UV index will be in the “very high” category so sunblock is a must.

Pinpoint Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer is forecasting 87° for Seattle on Sunday which would break the daily record of 86° from 1988, and on Sunday the high in Seattle should hit 90°, breaking the old daily record of 88° from 1963.

It will be even hotter on Sunday and Monday near the Cascades and south of Puget Sound. Expect more low 90s in these locations, including Chehalis, Olympia, Enumclaw, North Bend and Monroe on Sunday and some mid to even upper 90s on Monday! Some low 100s are expected down in the Willamette Valley of Oregon.

East of the Cascades, we’ll see more 90s through this period too with some low 100s on Tuesday, as the heat breaks west of the Cascades.

So, how unusual is it to get to 90° in Seattle by the middle of June? Well, looking at the record book at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport which goes back to 1945, it’s really not as unusual as you might think! While the average date to get to 90° for the first time is July 3, Seattle has notched a 90° day before the middle of June about 22% of the years of record – meaning it has happened about a quarter of the time.

It’s also worth noting that while we had healthy rainfall earlier this week, grasses and fine fuels will dry or “cure” very fast again once we get into the weekend heat, so try to prevent anything that could spark a grass fire or wildfire.

Lastly, with a lot of people hitting the water to beat the heat, water temperatures are still very chilly. Lakes Washington, Sammamish, and many other lakes have water temperatures only in the low to mid 60s and many rivers are colder than that. Ocean water and the Sound have water temps in the 50s. Make sure everyone has a lifejacket!

We’ll have more on both the Pinpoint Alert for heat and the World Cup on KIRO 7 News as we head toward the weekend.

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