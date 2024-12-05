15-year-old shot dead in West Seattle, suspect unknown

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old boy was shot to death in West Seattle.

At 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, patrol officers responded to reports of screaming, gunfire, and a victim shot on a residential street near High Point Commons Park.

Seattle Police Department officers found the boy, who had been shot once in the stomach.

SPD and a crew from the Seattle Fire Department provided first aid before taking him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Despite all life-saving efforts, police say the teen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect(s) ran before police arrived, and according to police, no suspect information is known and no arrests have been made yet. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation as well.

Officers cordoned off the area until Homicide and Crime Scene Unit detectives arrived, finding a single shell casing and a gun while processing the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

