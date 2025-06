MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — South County firefighters and Lynnwood police helped rescue a senior dog who slipped down a steep hillside.

Firefighters said 15-year-old “Bogey” was with his family in Mountlake Terrace when he slipped down the hillside.

Crews were able to make their way through the thick brush and carried him up the hill.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported-- just a few grateful tail wags.

