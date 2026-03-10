15-car crash blocks road in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An approximately 15-vehicle collision blocked a Lynnwood road on Tuesday morning.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, 164th Street SW over SR 525 is currently closed in both directions due to the crash.

The road is closed between Admiralty Way and Alderwood Mall Parkway.

Maple Road near SR 525 is also closed due to a collision and icy roads, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office will provide any updates when available, and this story will be updated with any new information.

©2026 Cox Media Group