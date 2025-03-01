14-year-old driver killed in early morning crash on I-405

BOTHELL, Wash. — A 14-year-old driver has died and three passengers were injured following a collision on I-405 in Bothell at around 1:50am Saturday morning.

Two 15-year-old girls and one 14-year-old passenger were transported to Evergreen Hospital.

Washington State Patrol tells KIRO7 it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved or what circumstances led up to the crash.

According to an initial WSP report, the car was heading north on I-405 when it hit a guardrail and then went down an embankment.

The first call to 911 was automatically triggered by the collision, according to the Washington State Patrol.





















