14-year old arrested following Redmond high-speed chase

REDMOND, Wash. — A high-speed chase ended in a crash and the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in Redmond early Friday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., Washington State Patrol officers began pursuing a car on Interstate 90, then into Redmond, where the car lost control and crashed around Union Hill Road and Avondale Way.

According to officers, there was a short foot chase before the driver and sole occupant, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested.

The car he was driving was stolen and a handgun was also recovered by police.

©2024 Cox Media Group