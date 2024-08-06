131 Washington communities taking part in National Night Out event

Every year police and their communities get together to build and strengthen existing relationships at National Night Out events held across the state.
National Night Out is an annual national campaign that takes place on the first Tuesday of August and encourages communities to join with their law enforcement communities to build strong partnerships that can help improve safety and cooperation.
The day is celebrated with block parties, festivals, and other events that bring citizens and first responders together.
Tonight (August 6) is National Night Out. There are dozens of block parties happening throughout Seattle, so drive with...Posted by Seattle Department of Transportation on Tuesday, August 6, 2024
This year, 131 communities in Washington will participate.
The following communities are expected to hold a community event:
- Aberdeen
- Airway Heights
- Algona
- Anacortes
- Arlington
- Auburn
- Bainbridge Island
- Battle Ground
- Bellevue
- Bellingham
- Benton City
- Black Diamond
- Blaine
- Bonney Lake
- Bothell
- Bremerton
- Brier
- Buckley
- Burien
- Burlington
- Camano Island
- Carnation
- Cathlamet
- Centralia
- Clarkston
- Cle Elum
- Colbert
- Coulee Dam
- Covington
- Darrington
- Dayton
- Des Moines
- Duvall
- East Wenatchee
- Eatonville
- Edgewood
- Edmonds
- Ellensburg
- Elma
- Enumclaw
- Everett
- Fairchild Air Force Base
- Fall City
- Federal Way
- Fife
- Fircrest
- Gig Harbor
- Goldendale
- Graham
- Granite Falls
- Hoquiam
- Issaquah
- Kalama
- Kelso
- Kenmore
- Kent
- Keyport
- Kirkland
- La Center
- La Conner
- Lacey
- Lake Forest Park
- Lake Stevens
- Lake Tapps
- Lakewood
- Langley
- Longview
- Lynnwood
- Maple Valley
- Marysville
- Mercer Island
- Mill Creek
- Milton
- Mount Vernon
- Mountlake Terrace
- Mukilteo
- Newcastle
- Newport
- Oak Harbor
- Ocean Shores
- Olympia
- Oroville
- Pacific
- Pomeroy
- Port Orchard
- Port Townsend
- Poulsbo
- Prosser
- Pullman
- Puyallup
- Quincy
- Raymond
- Reardan
- Redmond
- Renton
- Richland
- Sammamish
- Seatac
- Seattle
- Sedro-Woolley
- Shoreline
- Snohomish
- Snoqualmie
- Spanaway
- Spokane
- Spokane Valley
- Steilacoom
- Stevenson
- Sultan
- Sumner
- Sunnyside
- Tacoma
- Tekoa
- Toppenish
- Tukwila
- Tumwater
- Union Gap
- University Place
- Vancouver
- Wa
- Walla Walla
- Wenatchee
- West Richland
- Winthrop
- Woodinville
- Woodland
- Woodway
- Yacolt
- Yakima
- Yelm
