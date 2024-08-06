131 Washington communities taking part in National Night Out event

Every year police and their communities get together to build and strengthen existing relationships at National Night Out events held across the state.

National Night Out is an annual national campaign that takes place on the first Tuesday of August and encourages communities to join with their law enforcement communities to build strong partnerships that can help improve safety and cooperation.

The day is celebrated with block parties, festivals, and other events that bring citizens and first responders together.

Tonight (August 6) is National Night Out. There are dozens of block parties happening throughout Seattle, so drive with... Posted by Seattle Department of Transportation on Tuesday, August 6, 2024

This year, 131 communities in Washington will participate.

The following communities are expected to hold a community event:

Aberdeen

Airway Heights

Algona

Anacortes

Arlington

Auburn

Bainbridge Island

Battle Ground

Bellevue

Bellingham

Benton City

Black Diamond

Blaine

Bonney Lake

Bothell

Bremerton

Brier

Buckley

Burien

Burlington

Camano Island

Carnation

Cathlamet

Centralia

Clarkston

Cle Elum

Colbert

Coulee Dam

Covington

Darrington

Dayton

Des Moines

Duvall

East Wenatchee

Eatonville

Edgewood

Edmonds

Ellensburg

Elma

Enumclaw

Everett

Fairchild Air Force Base

Fall City

Federal Way

Fife

Fircrest

Gig Harbor

Goldendale

Graham

Granite Falls

Hoquiam

Issaquah

Kalama

Kelso

Kenmore

Kent

Keyport

Kirkland

La Center

La Conner

Lacey

Lake Forest Park

Lake Stevens

Lake Tapps

Lakewood

Langley

Longview

Lynnwood

Maple Valley

Marysville

Mercer Island

Mill Creek

Milton

Mount Vernon

Mountlake Terrace

Mukilteo

Newcastle

Newport

Oak Harbor

Ocean Shores

Olympia

Oroville

Pacific

Pomeroy

Port Orchard

Port Townsend

Poulsbo

Prosser

Pullman

Puyallup

Quincy

Raymond

Reardan

Redmond

Renton

Richland

Sammamish

Seatac

Seattle

Seattle

Sedro-Woolley

Shoreline

Snohomish

Snoqualmie

Spanaway

Spokane

Spokane Valley

Steilacoom

Stevenson

Sultan

Sumner

Sunnyside

Tacoma

Tekoa

Toppenish

Tukwila

Tumwater

Union Gap

University Place

Vancouver

Wa

Walla Walla

Wenatchee

West Richland

Winthrop

Woodinville

Woodland

Woodway

Yacolt

Yakima

Yelm

©2024 Cox Media Group