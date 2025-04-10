13-year-old from Washington dies in snowboarding accident on Mt. Bachelor

MT. BACHELOR, OR. — A 13-year-old boy has died from his injuries after hitting a tree while snowboarding at Mt. Bachelor SKi Resort on Wednesday, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol found the boy unresponsive in a wooded area after he was reported missing Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

He was brought to the resort’s medical facility, but authorities say he did not survive his injuries.

“This is a devastating loss for our community,” Deschutes County Sheriff Kent van der Kamp said. “Our hearts go out to the boy’s family, friends, and everyone affected by this tragedy. We thank the ski patrol and first responders for their quick and compassionate efforts.”

©2025 Cox Media Group