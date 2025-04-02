13-year-old hospitalized following hit-and-run in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. — Sequim police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 13-year-old boy.

On Monday, investigators say the teen was struck in the 600 block of W. Spruce Street around 9 p.m.

The victim, 13-year-old Colton, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with a fractured pelvis and a fractured skull.

“They had him pumped full of medicine, his face was completely road-rashed, and they drilled a hole in his head; it was horrifying,” said Cherie Tachell, mother of Colton.

Tachell told KIRO 7 that Colton likely won’t return to school this year.

If you’d like to help with Colton’s road to recovery, click here for the family’s GoFundMe.

KIRO 7′s Samantha Lomibao spoke exclusively with Colton’s mother. Tonight at 11 p.m., hear what his friends did that may have saved his life.





