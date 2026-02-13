12s raise thousands to repair historic Pioneer Square pergola after Seahawks Super Bowl win

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

After the decades-old Pioneer Square pergola was damaged during the Seahawks’ Super Bowl celebrations, a fundraiser has already raised thousands of dollars to repair it.

Following the Seattle Seahawks 29-13 win over the New England Patriots, the 12th man took to the streets downtown, with some climbing up the more than 100-year-old Pioneer Square pergola.

Several dozen of the glass panels incorporated into the pergola’s roof were damaged, resulting in several hundred dollars spent per panel, the Seattle Parks Foundation (SPF) confirmed.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) previously warned fans to not climb on the Pioneer Square pergola. The pergola, built in 1909, is simply too old to withstand another Beastquake-style celebration, even though fans climbed on top of it in 2014, which caused significant damage.

Fans caused roughly $25,000 in damage to the historic structure in 2014. A GoFundMe page, which labeled the incident a “party foul,” gathered more than $15,000 in donations.

As a result, SPF has asked the Seahawks faithful to donate $12 to support the repairs of some of the damaged public spaces.

“We are so proud of our Seattle Seahawks for winning the Super Bowl! The 12s had a lot of fun celebrating the Super Bowl win, and some of our public spaces and parks were damaged,” Seattle Parks Foundation stated. “We are hoping the 12’s will help our city recover — contribute $12 or more to ensure our city feels the love and remains beautiful!”

In Shaheed-like speed, the total amount of funds raised has raced toward its goal since the fundraiser was created on Tuesday. The fundraiser met its $12,000 goal on Thursday, set in honor of the 12s, only two days after it was created.

“We love seeing the 12’s come together to celebrate a monumental Seahawks win,” the managers of Pioneer Square stated. “If you love Seattle as much as we do, help support Seattle Parks Foundation in keeping our city beautiful.”

