12s flock to grab Seahawks Super Bowl merchandise

TACOMA, Wash. — Seahawks fans flocked to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Tacoma early Monday to purchase championship merchandise following the team’s second Super Bowl victory.

The store opened its doors at 7 a.m. to accommodate the 12s trying to get the gear before it was gone.

The early opening allowed supporters to purchase items ranging from banners to specialized championship shirts immediately after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots. The win marks the second time the franchise has secured a Super Bowl title in the franchise’s 50-year history.

Fans began lining up at the Dick’s Sporting Goods location in Puyallup on Sunday night, and inside the store the lines stretched.

Sharon Menyweather, a Tacoma resident, was among the first customers at the store Monday morning. While she admitted she did not watch the game, she said she felt compelled to purchase gear for her son after hearing local celebrations. “I just heard the fireworks going off and I’m like Yay!” Menyweather said.

She noted that she left for the store immediately after seeing the news on television that Dick’s Sporting Goods would be open early.

Other shoppers arrived at the store already wearing team colors. Debbie Boe, a Seahawks fan, waited outside at the 7 A.M. opening in Tacoma, she saluted the team and its Super Bowl victory, “It was good it was really good the defense came through.”

Andrew James, a Tacoma resident, left the store with a large haul of banners and apparel to commemorate the Super Bowl 60 victory. He said the team’s defensive performance gave him confidence throughout the game. “Even with those couple of scores the Patriots made. With that defense we got, we had it in the bag,” James said. James noted that he saw others wearing the gear on Sunday night and decided he needed to secure his own items as soon as possible.

Merchandise is expected to remain on shelves while supplies last at local retailers.

