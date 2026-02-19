12’s fans react to news of Allen Estate beginning Seahawks sale process

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are officially for sale less than two weeks after winning Super Bowl 60.

The announcement has triggered a mix of reactions from fans as the search begins for a new owner to lead the championship franchise.

The sale process is expected could extend through the entire 2026 offseason.

According to team statements, the move is consistent with the Allen family’s directive to sell sports holdings from the estate of the late Paul Allen and direct the proceeds toward charitable causes.

Teresa, a Seahawks fan, expressed her disappointment regarding the team being placed on the market.

Other supporters shared concerns about whether the franchise would remain in the Pacific Northwest under new leadership.

The sale brings back memories for longtime residents of previous ownership uncertainty.

Mark Collins, a super fan, has experience with these types of transitions. Collins led the ‘Save Our Seahawks’ campaign in 1995 to keep the team in Seattle when rumors circulated that the franchise might move to Anaheim, California.

Collins credited local voters for ensuring the team stayed in Washington during that period.

“But in reality, it’s the fans that voted for 48….Referendum 48, that is, that saved the Seahawks," Collins said.

He noted that the team’s current situation is different because the fan base has grown significantly since the 1990s.

While some fans are anxious about the future, Collins offered reassurance that the team is unlikely to be relocated.

“And I can guarantee you they are not going to sell it to anybody that wouldn’t even think of moving the team,” Collins said.

He emphasized that the team’s success and championship status make it an attractive and stable asset for the region. Collins also advocated for maintaining the current leadership that led the team to its Super Bowl victory.

“Don’t mess with our front office. You know what they say: if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it,” Collins said.

He noted that the winning culture established by the current staff should be a priority for any incoming buyer. When asked what message he had for the eventual purchaser of the franchise, Collins focused on the relationship between the team and its supporters.

“Just make our fan base proud. Continue to make our fan base proud,” Collins said. He also expressed confidence that the Seahawks would remain a fixture in Seattle for decades to come.

The law firm Latham and Wilkins and the investment bank Allen and Company are currently assisting the Allen estate with the sale process.

Further updates will be provided as the team evaluates potential buyers during the offseason.

