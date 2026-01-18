12-year-old in hot pink ski mask accused of attacking woman with screwdriver

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 12-year-old boy accused of attacking a woman with a screwdriver and stealing her purse.

It happened Saturday in the Central District.

Police say the boy attacked the 43-year-old at the Amazon Fresh store on 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Officers say the boy ran up to the woman, wearing a hot pink ski mask, and poked her in the face several times with the screwdriver.

The boy is accused of rifling through the woman’s belongings in the parking garage and then attacking her a second time before running off.

Based on his age, unique clothing description, and previous interactions with law enforcement, officers recognized the suspect and knew where he lived.

Police went to his family’s house and got a search warrant for his arrest. They found the screwdriver on him and booked him into the juvenile detention center.

