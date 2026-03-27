11-year-old girl in serious condition after being pulled from water in West Seattle

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

An 11-year-old girl is in serious condition after she was rescued from water in West Seattle.

Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews were sent to reports of a person in the water in distress, SFD reported via X.

Firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Chelan Avenue Southwest around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Crews on Rescue Boat 5 pulled an 11-year-old girl out of the water, offshore of Chelan Avenue Southwest.

The girl was then transported to additional units at Fire Station 5.

SFD stated the girl was transported to a hospital for further care and is in serious condition.

Last week, Mason County deputies rescued a woman and two children after their SUV plunged into an icy lake. All three were transported to a hospital, but their conditions have not been released.

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