11-year-old girl escapes kidnapper in Oregon

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — One man is in custody after an 11-year-old girl escaped a kidnapping attempt in Northern Oregon.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called 911 around 2 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 to report that an unknown man had kidnapped her 11-year-old daughter in the unincorporated Clackamas County area.

Deputies spoke to the young girl, who said she was walking around an apartment complex when a man physically picked her up and placed her into a red truck. She said the man drove her a short distance before stopping near some houses, where she managed to escape and run home. Her mother then called 911.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies soon found a red 1998 Ford F150 and a suspect matching the girl’s description in the area.

Following interviews and further investigation, deputies arrested Felipe Hernandez Martinez, 47, of unincorporated Milwaukie. He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail and is currently being held on $250,000 bail for charges including second-degree kidnapping and harassment.

Anyone with information on this case or other concerning behavior by Felipe Hernandez Martinez is urged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or online at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip — reference CCSO Case #24-024804.

