$10K reward offered in ‘brazen’ Tulalip burglary involving ‘dangerous’ suspects

TULALIP, Wash. — A $10,000 reward is on the table in a smash-and-grab burglary at a marijuana store that Tulalip Police described as “brazen.”

The burglary happened early Sunday at the Tulalip Remedy store on Quil Ceda Boulevard.

Police said multiple suspects used a silver Hyundai Sonata to break through the front entrance. At one point, they even left and returned to the building to continue ramming the storefront before getting inside.

The car, which appeared to have been stolen, was abandoned at the scene.

The suspects used a second car to arrive and leave the scene. It was described as a red Kia sedan with license plate CKP7822. Police said the same red Kia was later used in two attempted pot shop burglaries in south Snohomish County.

In one of those burglaries, police were told the suspects fired several shots from a 9mm handgun.

Surveillance video from the Tulalip Remedy store shows seven people inside the store taking products off the shelves. They were wearing coats, hoodies, masks, and gloves.

Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Due to the nature of this burglary, the Tulalip Tribes Board of Directors has authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in the burglary at the Tulalip Remedy store,” Tulalip Police said in a news release.

If you know something about the crime, you’re asked to contact Tulalip Criminal Investigations Detective David Sallee via phone at 360-716-5962, or email at dsallee@tulaliptribalpolice.org, or Detective Alyshia Ramon at 360 716-5963 or email at aramon@tulaliptribalpolice.org.

Tips can also be made anonymously through the Tulalip Police dedicated hotline at 360-716-5990.





