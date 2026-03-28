1 Washington ZIP code ranks among America’s hottest moving destinations

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

One Washington ZIP code was recognized as one of the most popular destinations in America for movers, based on nearly 500,000 moves.

Redmond’s 98052 ZIP code ranked No. 2 in the nation for total move volume in February, with a total of 243, according to a study by MovingPlace.

Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond drives corporate relocations

Redmond serves as a huge draw for tech employees, as the city is home to Microsoft’s headquarters and has seen strong growth in its concentration of tech employers. As a result, the 98052 ZIP code reels in a significant portion of corporate relocations.

“[Redmond’s] February showing suggests the tech-driven migration into the Seattle suburbs that slowed during the 2022–2023 period may be regaining momentum,” MovingPlace stated.

Redmond made its first appearance in the top 10 for national total volume. To identify where Redmond ranked, the MovingPlace study ranked ZIP code moves per capita and highlighted the number of new residents that moved in in February per 1,000 current residents.

“One good indication of ZIP code ‘hotness’ is by total move volume,” MovingPlace stated. “This metric is useful in showing where the biggest absolute flows of people are happening. While moves per capita spotlights intensity relative to population, total volume reveals the sheer scale of movement. This helps identify major hubs or high-traffic ZIP codes that play an outsized role in the region’s overall migration patterns.”

Texas cities dominate rest of top 10 list

MovingPlace noted the median household income in Redmond is roughly $163,500, while the median house price is more than $1.3 million.

Of the top 10 moved-to ZIP codes in February, Redmond barely missed the No. 1 spot, losing to Washington, D.C.’s 20002 ZIP code by 34 moves.

Texas strong-armed most of the top 10 with six cities ranked between spots three and 10, including McKinney, New Braunfels, Leander, Katy, Cypress, and Aubrey.

Other cities listed that rounded out the list included Goodyear, Arizona, and Winter Garden, Florida.

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