1 killed in Renton house fire

RENTON, Wash. — A person was found dead inside a Renton home that caught fire on Friday evening.

Puget Sound Fire and Renton firefighters were called to fire at a home on 138th Ave SE., near SE 192nd St and 140th Ave SE.

Firefighters pulled one person from the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death and confirm whether the person was killed before the fire started or during.

The fire remains under investigation.

