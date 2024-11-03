1 killed, 3 injured in deadly Puyallup shooting early Sunday morning

PUYALLUP, Wash. — One man was killed and three other people were injured after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Puyallup.

Just before 12:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a shooting near the intersection of 152nd Street and 66th Avenue East, according to a press release from the office. While deputies responded to the scene, they received another call about a car that crashed into a nearby ditch at the same intersection.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside the crashed car. He was reportedly conscious and breathing. Responding paramedics arrived at the scene and took him to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Shortly after, three other people arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said four people were believed to be involved in the incident and received treatment at the hospital. One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, died at the hospital from his wounds. His name hasn’t been released as of Sunday morning.

Investigators looked around the intersection but said they couldn’t find the exact location where the shooting happened.

Police said they don’t have a location or suspect description at this time. However, investigators said they believe there was a party near the area where the shooting possibly happened.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the sheriff’s department or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers, the sheriff’s app or office website.

