1 injured in South Park shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the South Park neighborhood.

Little is known at this time, but police confirm that they responded to a call for the shooting around 9:40 p.m. on 14th Avenue South, near Tasty’s Bar and Grill and South Town Pie.

It’s unclear what led up the shooting.

The extent of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

This is the second shooting in Seattle in the span of three hours. Around 6 p.m., SPD responded to a park in Lake City for a shooting.

Two people were killed in that shooting.

No suspect has been arrested.

The shootings do not appear to be connected.

