1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Seattle park

SEATTLE — Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting two people, killing one of them, at a Seattle park.

The shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. on Monday at Virgil Flaim Park in Lake City, behind the Dick’s on Northeast 123rd Street.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if the victims and suspect knew each other.

The condition of the second person shot is unknown at this time.

Police are continuing to look for a suspect. They have not provided a suspect description as of this writing.

This is a developing story.

