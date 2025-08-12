Local

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Seattle park

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Police tape at a crime scene.
Shooting investigation FILE PHOTO: Police tape stretched across a crime scene investigation. Police are investigating a shooting at an Arizona restaurant that left at least three people dead. (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)
SEATTLE — Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting two people, killing one of them, at a Seattle park.

The shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. on Monday at Virgil Flaim Park in Lake City, behind the Dick’s on Northeast 123rd Street.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if the victims and suspect knew each other.

The condition of the second person shot is unknown at this time.

Police are continuing to look for a suspect. They have not provided a suspect description as of this writing.

This is a developing story.

