1 dead, 1 hurt after airplane crashes on the way to Hood River fly-in

One person is dead, and another was hurt after an airplane crashed into the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

The Washington Department of Transportation Air Search and Rescue was notified around 3 p.m. Friday that the aircraft didn’t make it to Hood River, Oregon for a fly-in event.

Air Search and Rescue says two pilots called to report the plane missing. They said it broke away from their three-plane flying formation and never returned.

They got worried when about two hours after landing, their friends were nowhere to be found.

According to Air Search and Rescue, the 1943 Stearman Kaydet aircraft had departed from the Enumclaw area, then stopped at the South Lewis County airport before heading toward the Columbia River Gorge.

Using cellphone data and radar forensics, crews determined that the plane went down about 12 miles northwest of Stevenson.

A rescue helicopter and crew from the United States Coast Guard out of Astoria and ground search and rescue teams from Skamania County worked together to find the crash site.

The aircraft was reportedly discovered at 6:20 p.m. in the high trees of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

One survivor was taken to the Portland International Airport, where first responder personnel were on standby. Another person was found dead inside the wreckage.

Their identities have not been released.

