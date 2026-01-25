Local reaction to latest Minneapolis deadly shooting and ICE enforcement

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Local political leaders are reacting to the latest developments in Minnesota, after federal agents shot and killed a 37-year-old man reportedly armed with a gun.

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell released a statement on the deadly shooting Saturday.

In it she said, “Americans will not stand for masked, armed troops roaming their neighborhoods. ICE is not trained in this capacity and should not be on the streets. This incident should be investigated immediately and not politicized by the president.”

U.S. Representative Suzan DelBene, a Democrat who represents voters in Washington’s 1st District in King and Snohomish Counties, also responded.

Washington’s 6th District Democrat Emily Randall, who represents Kitsap County and the Olympic Peninsula, also reacted. She is backing a bill calling for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Randall’s statement says, “We must demand accountability and prosecution of immigration agents who are shooting people in the streets. No qualified immunity for state sanctioned violence.”

In addition to our political leaders, the Kent Police Department also released a statement Saturday, on the city’s policies regarding assisting ICE officials in their city.

Both Washington Law (Keep Washington Working Act) and Kent Police Policy prohibit our officers from assisting ICE or any other federal law enforcement entity with federal civil immigration enforcement. Federal immigration enforcement is not the function of local law enforcement, and officers are prohibited from taking action based on a person’s immigration status. Kent Police do not have jurisdictional authority over ICE or any other federal law enforcement agency. Federal law enforcement act in accordance with federal law, and it is against federal law for anyone, including Kent Police Officers to interfere with their operations. Should anyone in our community observe a situation that creates a public safety concern, please call 911 and report it. Kent Police will respond and assess the situation and take action to ensure public safety, keeping in mind that ICE has the authority to seize and arrest people within the scope of federal law. Mayor Dana Ralph and Chief Rafael Padilla want all Kent Residents to know the no one in our city should fear calling 911 for help due to their immigration status. We are here to protect everyone.” – Kent Police Dept.

