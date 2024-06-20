King County Sheriff’s Office Air Support team competes two rescues in one day

The King County Sheriff’s Office Air Support team was called for rescue on two occasions.

On Wednesday, Guardian 2, the King County Sheriff’s Office Air Support team, completed its first rescue of the day at Mason Lake near Snoqualmie Pass.

On the same day, Guardian 2 was once again summoned for a rescue at Mount Daniels in Kittitas County.

King County Sheriff's Office Air Support (KCSO)

Images of the rescues depicted mostly clear skies with a few scattered clouds and an abundance of snow on the ground.

There is no word on the conditions of those rescued or what prompted the rescue request.





