Immigration officer is charged with assault after protest outside Colorado ICE facility, DA says

DURANGO, Colo. — A Colorado prosecutor said Wednesday that an immigration officer has been charged with third-degree assault and criminal mischief following an investigation into the treatment of a protester seen being put into a chokehold.

Video showed a masked federal agent seizing a protester and placing her in a chokehold, and pulling her over to the other side of the street.

The protests took place over the detention on Oct. 27 of three Colombian asylum-seekers – a man and two children — while on their way to and from school in the morning.

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