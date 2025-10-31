Basketball has grown into a truly global game, with players from every corner of the world now filling NBA rosters. But the league's American roots still run deep — and many of its top scorers got their start in hometown gyms and high school courts across the United States.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the highest scoring NBA players born in Washington using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to their total NBA career points. Only players who scored at least 500 total career points in the NBA were considered. Games played, minutes played, and career averages were provided as supplementary insights. Data is as of October 29, 2025.

Read on to see which stars and hometown legends top the list for Washington.

#20. Blair Rasmussen

- City: Auburn

- Years played: 1986-1993 (8 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 532 (11,409 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 9.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST

- Total career points: 5,119

#19. Joe Harris

- City: Chelan

- Years played: 2015-2024 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 504 (12,298 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST

- Total career points: 5,185

#18. Jack Nichols

- City: Wenatchee

- Years played: 1949-1958 (9 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 505 (10,703 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 10.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST

- Total career points: 5,269

#17. Steve Hawes

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 1975-1984 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 688 (15,831 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 8.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST

- Total career points: 5,768

#16. Spencer Hawes

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 2008-2017 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 684 (15,541 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 8.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST

- Total career points: 5,932

#15. Brandon Roy

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 2007-2013 (6 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 326 (11,561 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 18.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.7 AST

- Total career points: 6,136

#14. Aaron Brooks

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 2008-2018 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 645 (13,439 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.0 AST

- Total career points: 6,259

#13. Nate Robinson

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 2006-2016 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 618 (13,878 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST

- Total career points: 6,807

#12. Avery Bradley

- City: Tacoma

- Years played: 2011-2022 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 660 (18,151 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST

- Total career points: 7,279

#11. Dejounte Murray

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 2017-2025 (8 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 503 (14,745 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 15.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.4 AST

- Total career points: 7,803

#10. Rodney Stuckey

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 2008-2017 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 651 (17,890 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST

- Total career points: 8,185

#9. Byron Beck

- City: Ellensburg

- Years played: 1968-1977 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 747 (19,197 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST

- Total career points: 8,603

#8. Doug Christie

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 1993-2007 (15 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 827 (26,079 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.6 AST

- Total career points: 9,301

#7. Isaiah Thomas

- City: Tacoma

- Years played: 2012-2024 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 556 (15,582 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 17.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.8 AST

- Total career points: 9,723

#6. Marvin Williams

- City: Bremerton

- Years played: 2006-2020 (15 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,072 (30,159 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 10.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST

- Total career points: 10,965

#5. Zach LaVine

- City: Renton

- Years played: 2015-2026 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 658 (21,608 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 20.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.0 AST

- Total career points: 13,706

#4. James Edwards

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 1978-1996 (19 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,168 (28,356 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 12.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST

- Total career points: 14,862

#3. Jason Terry

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 2000-2018 (19 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,410 (42,034 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 13.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST

- Total career points: 18,881

#2. Jamal Crawford

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 2001-2020 (20 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,327 (38,994 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 14.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST

- Total career points: 19,419

#1. John Stockton

- City: Spokane

- Years played: 1985-2003 (19 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,504 (47,764 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 13.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 10.5 AST

- Total career points: 19,711

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 41 states.