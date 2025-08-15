Here’s how many T-Mobile employees in WA will be laid off this fall

T-Mobile will be laying off over 100 employees in Washington this fall.

According to a Workers Adjustment and Restraining Notification, 121 workers from Bellevue, Bothell, and Snoqualmie.

The separation date is listed as October 13.

T-Mobile stated that it is “evolving” its IT organization and is offering support to affected employees during the transition period, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

“As we continue to hire for hundreds of new roles, we have eliminated a small portion of positions to realign the focus and structure of some parts of the team,” the statement said.

T-Mobile recently purchased UScellular, which reported $17.4 billion in services revenue in its most recent quarter and a net income of $3.2 billion, according to GeekWire.

