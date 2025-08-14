T-Mobile confirms undisclosed number of layoffs for IT employees in latest round

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

The Bellevue-based wireless network T-Mobile has laid off an undisclosed number of employees in its IT organization earlier this month, according to The Seattle Times.

T-Mobile stated that it is “evolving” its IT organization and is offering support to affected employees during the transition period, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Unknown amount of employees affected in T-Mobile layoffs

No information was provided on how many companywide or Washington jobs were cut in this round of layoffs.

“As we continue to hire for hundreds of new roles, we have eliminated a small portion of positions to realign the focus and structure of some parts of the team,” the statement said.

T-Mobile recently acquired UScellular, which reported $17.4 billion in services revenue in its most recent quarter and a net income of $3.2 billion, according to GeekWire. The acquisition of UScellular brought more than four million customers into T-Mobile’s network plans.

“We’re improving experiences for millions of UScellular and T-Mobile customers and adding more amazing employees to the T-Mobile family to help us do it,” Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, said in a news release, according to The Seattle Times.

UScellular planned to lay off more than 4,000 employees during the transition, but more than half of the employees were able to transfer to T-Mobile, as listed in a worker adjustment and retraining notification filing.

Employees would be offered “a salary or wage rate and with benefits, that when taken as a whole, are no less favorable to these employees’ current salary or wage rate and benefits,” the letter stated, according to The Seattle Times.

T-Mobile employed approximately 70,000 people globally in 2024, spanning retail, network, customer support, and administration departments.

The Bellevue-based wireless carrier was the second-largest employer in Bellevue, behind Microsoft, with approximately 6,300 employees in 2023.

T-Mobile laid off more than 400 Bellevue employees in 2023, which accounted for approximately 7% of its workforce.

