Healthier Together: Why doctors say leave the fireworks shows to the pros

Fireworks are synonymous with the Fourth of July. They’re bold, they’re beautiful – but they can also pose some serious risks.

They have the potential to spark fires and blow off limbs.

In this week’s Healthier Together, we’re getting a medical professional’s take on the holiday.

“Most people really enjoy fireworks, but they are loud,” said Dr. Nicole Saint Clair, the Executive Medical Director of Regence BlueShield. “iI can be startling and for some people, it can be provocative.”

For some – the noisy crackles and pops can create stress and trigger anxiety.

“I do think we need to be mindful that not everyone loves the Fourth of July fireworks,” Dr. Saint Clair said.

According to data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), injuries from fireworks cause approximately 9,100 visits to Emergency Departments each year.

Fifteen percent of those injuries are eye-related.

“The difficult thing with fireworks, you just have to think so much about safety,” Dr. Saint Clair said. “Every year, over 3,000 kids are injured from fireworks, and these injuries are significant burns, sometimes disfiguring to the face and hands.”

The personal use of fireworks in Seattle and King County is illegal, according to the City of Seattle’s website.

In 2024, the Seattle Fire Department responded to 51 fireworks-related fires.

Dr. Saint Clair told KIRO 7 News that dry conditions are also another reason why fireworks could pose an extra risk this year.

“We’re already dealing with super-hot temps, really dry conditions, and high fire risks, so another reason to let the pros do the fireworks.”

Dr. Saint Clair recommends finding a show in your area to enjoy instead of risking a fine, a fire or an injury by lighting your own.

“It’s best to just watch the shows,” she said. “You can come down to South Lake Union or Gas Works Park for free; there are also a million other places around town you can gather with friends to watch the show.”

©2025 Cox Media Group