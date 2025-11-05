Have you seen me? Police looking for 77-year-old woman last seen in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — The Renton Police Department (RPD) and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) have issued an at-risk/missing person alert for a 77-year-old woman last seen in Redmond.

On November 4, Cynthia Myers was inadvertently released from Overlake Hospital in Bellevue and got into an Uber at around 11:30 p.m., Renton Police said.

She was dropped off at 1:57 a.m. in the 17700 block of NE 78th Place in Redmond near the Hampton Inn and Suites but the hotel says she did not check in.

Renton Police believe she may still be in the Redmond area, but other possibilities include the Fred Meyer or the Starbucks in downtown Renton, where she visits frequently.

Myer has grey/light brown hair, listed at 5 feet and 5 inches tall with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink blue beanie, light tan long sleeve coat, dark grey sweatpants, black leather boots with fur on top, and a burgundy cross body purse.

Authorities say she is unable to return home without assistance.

If you see her, Renton Police ask you to call 911 with the case #25-9581.

