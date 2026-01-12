Governor Ferguson to support bill that regulates AI to detect users searching about self-harm

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson says the state legislature will be drafting a bill to mandate that AI developers make protocols that respond to users’ prompts about self-harm.

“It’s been heartbreaking to read about young people having conversations with AI chatbots that lead to suicide,” Gov. Ferguson said in a social media post.

The bill would apply chatbots like ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Microsoft’s Copilot.

It would also implement protections for young users to filter sexually explicit content and other techniques aimed at manipulating minors, Ferguson said.

