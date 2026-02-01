News

Eugenio Suárez signs with Cincinnati Reds, sources say

By Bobby Gehlen, KIRO 7 News
American League Championship Series - Toronto Blue Jay v Seattle Mariners - Game Five SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 17: Eugenio Suárez #28 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning to give the Mariners a 6-2 lead in game five of the American League Championship Series at T-Mobile Park on October 17, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
By Bobby Gehlen, KIRO 7 News

Former Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez has signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds, according to MLB’s Mark Feinsand.

Suárez had two stints with the Mariners, including a mid-season acquisition ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, where had one of the biggest moments in team history with a go-ahead grand slam in Game 5 of the ALCS.

Geno returns to the Reds where he spent most of his MLB career from 2015 to 2021.

He was then traded to the Mariners for 2022 and 2023, and on to the Arizona Diamondbacks before getting picked back up by Seattle.

The 34-year-old Suárez is expected to bat mostly in the designated hitter spot for the Reds, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read