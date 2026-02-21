Corinne Stoddard captures first U.S. short-track speedskating medal in 16 years

MILAN — Corinne Stoddard broke history on Friday night.

The 24-year-old short-track speedskater from Federal Way captured a bronze medal in the women’s 1500 meters.

This is something that hasn’t been accomplished by an American woman in 16 years.

Although Stoddard ranked No. 3 in the world, she had a rough start in her second Olympic showing.

She fell four times in her first three events.

With her only one race left, Stoddard had one chance at a medal in the 1500 meters.

The 1500 meters event is the longest race in the women’s Olympic short-track competitions, featuring 13 and a half laps.

She had a pretty good lead in the beginning until the final 2 laps, but was eventually overtaken by South Korea’s Min-jeong Choi.

Then Choi was eventually passed by her teammate, Gil-li Kim, on the outside.

Stoddard was able to hold on to third place for the bronze.

The last American to win a medal in short-track speed was John-Henry Krueger, who won a silver medal in the men’s 1000m competition in PyeongChang, South Korea.

