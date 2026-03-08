Leonid Ikan // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Coldest Marches in Washington since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Marches in Washington since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#9. March 2009 (tie)

- Average temperature: 35.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 43.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 27.2°F

- Total precipitation: 4.89"

#9. March 1976 (tie)

- Average temperature: 35.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 44°F

- Monthly low temperature: 26.5°F

- Total precipitation: 4.11"

#9. March 1956 (tie)

- Average temperature: 35.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 43.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 27.2°F

- Total precipitation: 6.14"

#8. March 1913

- Average temperature: 34.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 42.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 26.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3"

#6. March 1971 (tie)

- Average temperature: 34.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 42.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 26.5°F

- Total precipitation: 7.1"

#6. March 1922 (tie)

- Average temperature: 34.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 42.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 26°F

- Total precipitation: 4.67"

#5. March 1904

- Average temperature: 34°F

- Monthly high temperature: 40.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 27.3°F

- Total precipitation: 8"

#4. March 1951

- Average temperature: 33.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 42.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 25°F

- Total precipitation: 4.47"

#3. March 1917

- Average temperature: 32.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 40.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 24.1°F

- Total precipitation: 5.13"

#2. March 1955

- Average temperature: 32°F

- Monthly high temperature: 40.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 23.8°F

- Total precipitation: 4.52"

#1. March 1897

- Average temperature: 31.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 39.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 23.8°F

- Total precipitation: 5.11"