Cities with the most expensive homes in the Mount Vernon metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive;

sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Mount Vernon metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. Marblemount, WA

- Typical home value: $191,681

- 1-year price change: -4.6%

- 5-year price change: +20.3%

#8. Concrete, WA

- Typical home value: $238,927

- 1-year price change: +2.1%

- 5-year price change: +28.1%

#7. Lyman, WA

- Typical home value: $448,712

- 1-year price change: +4.3%

- 5-year price change: +30.2%

#6. La Conner, WA

- Typical home value: $449,293

- 1-year price change: -2.3%

- 5-year price change: +13.2%

#5. Sedro-Woolley, WA

- Typical home value: $485,352

- 1-year price change: +0.5%

- 5-year price change: +33.6%

#4. Burlington, WA

- Typical home value: $527,231

- 1-year price change: +1.7%

- 5-year price change: +33.9%

#3. Mount Vernon, WA

- Typical home value: $572,010

- 1-year price change: +2.0%

- 5-year price change: +33.4%

#2. Anacortes, WA

- Typical home value: $706,640

- 1-year price change: +0.4%

- 5-year price change: +29.3%

#1. Bow, WA

- Typical home value: $814,402

- 1-year price change: +3.9%

- 5-year price change: +34.9%