Cities with the most expensive homes in the Mount Vernon metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the
sits at 6.01%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Mount Vernon metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#9. Marblemount, WA
- Typical home value: $191,681
- 1-year price change: -4.6%
- 5-year price change: +20.3%
#8. Concrete, WA
- Typical home value: $238,927
- 1-year price change: +2.1%
- 5-year price change: +28.1%
#7. Lyman, WA
- Typical home value: $448,712
- 1-year price change: +4.3%
- 5-year price change: +30.2%
#6. La Conner, WA
- Typical home value: $449,293
- 1-year price change: -2.3%
- 5-year price change: +13.2%
#5. Sedro-Woolley, WA
- Typical home value: $485,352
- 1-year price change: +0.5%
- 5-year price change: +33.6%
#4. Burlington, WA
- Typical home value: $527,231
- 1-year price change: +1.7%
- 5-year price change: +33.9%
#3. Mount Vernon, WA
- Typical home value: $572,010
- 1-year price change: +2.0%
- 5-year price change: +33.4%
#2. Anacortes, WA
- Typical home value: $706,640
- 1-year price change: +0.4%
- 5-year price change: +29.3%
#1. Bow, WA
- Typical home value: $814,402
- 1-year price change: +3.9%
- 5-year price change: +34.9%