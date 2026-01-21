Agent injured, shots fired during immigration enforcement operation in CA

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — An officer with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) fired shots at a man in Los Angeles County on Wednesday morning after he tried to avoid being arrested.

The department later took William Eduardo Moran Carballo into custody. They said he is here illegally from El Salvador and had been involved in a human smuggling operation. They also said he had two prior arrests for injuring a spouse or roommate.

DHS said that Carballo rammed law enforcement with his car while trying to escape.

“Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired defensive shots,” DHS said. The agent was injured. No word on their condition.

Carballo was not hit by any of the shots.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the incident was reported around 7:25 a.m. on 126th Street in the unincorporated community of Willowbrook, which is located just north of Compton. Deputies were not involved but were called to secure the perimeter of the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

