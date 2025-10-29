The 30 most popular homes for sale in Spokane

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Spokane metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 1823 S Maple Blvd, Spokane, WA 99203
- Views: 1,374
- List price: $685,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,647
- Price per square foot: $187.83
#2. 1320 S Kahuna Dr, Spokane, WA 99212
- Views: 960
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,643
- Price per square foot: $89.21
#3. 3717 E 17th Ave, Spokane, WA 99223
- Views: 774
- List price: $425,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,870
- Price per square foot: $227.27
#4. 726 E Rockwell Ave, Spokane, WA 99207
- Views: 771
- List price: $150,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,292
- Price per square foot: $116.10
#5. 2829 S Manito Blvd, Spokane, WA 99203
- Views: 763
- List price: $699,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $291.25
#6. 1304 W 15th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203
- Views: 756
- List price: $320,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,996
- Price per square foot: $160.32
#7. 227 W 26th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203
- Views: 755
- List price: $750,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,178
- Price per square foot: $236.00
#8. 3277 A Orient Cutofff Rd, Kettle Falls, WA 99141
- Views: 750
- List price: $110,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,752
- Price per square foot: $62.79
#9. 414 W 23rd Ave, Spokane, WA 99203
- Views: 737
- List price: $468,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,086
- Price per square foot: $224.35
#10. 214 W 25th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203
- Views: 685
- List price: $689,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,162
- Price per square foot: $217.90
#11. 2825 S Wall St, Spokane, WA 99203
- Views: 660
- List price: $675,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,853
- Price per square foot: $236.59
#12. 1506 W Mission Ave, Spokane, WA 99201
- Views: 649
- List price: $600,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,512
- Price per square foot: $132.98
#13. 1227 W Cleveland Ave, Spokane, WA 99205
- Views: 636
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,102
- Price per square foot: $120.89
#14. 6204 E Custer Ln, Spokane, WA 99223
- Views: 616
- List price: $860,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 5,145
- Price per square foot: $167.15
#15. 532 W 28th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203
- Views: 612
- List price: $825,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,172
- Price per square foot: $260.09
#16. 1703 W 25th Ave, Spokane, WA 99224
- Views: 608
- List price: $744,950
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,300
- Price per square foot: $140.56
#17. 2817 S Scott St, Spokane, WA 99203
- Views: 603
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,312
- Price per square foot: $172.97
#18. 13615 E Randall Rd, Mead, WA 99021
- Views: 600
- List price: $610,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,100
- Price per square foot: $196.77
#19. 1105 W 23rd Ave, Spokane, WA 99203
- Views: 599
- List price: $550,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,896
- Price per square foot: $290.08
#20. 1202 S Starr Ln, Liberty Lake, WA 99019
- Views: 599
- List price: $1,490,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,264
- Price per square foot: $283.05
#21. 16822 N Golden Dr, Colbert, WA 99005
- Views: 593
- List price: $924,900
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,044
- Price per square foot: $183.37
#22. 2618 S Arthur St, Spokane, WA 99203
- Views: 579
- List price: $875,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,754
- Price per square foot: $233.08
#23. 6505 W Lowell Ave, Nine Mile Falls, WA 99026
- Views: 570
- List price: $575,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,800
- Price per square foot: $319.44
#24. 2614 W 8th Ave, Spokane, WA 99224
- Views: 561
- List price: $284,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,496
- Price per square foot: $114.14
#25. 7 E 34th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203
- Views: 552
- List price: $389,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,560
- Price per square foot: $249.68
#26. 2406 E Colbert Rd, Colbert, WA 99005
- Views: 529
- List price: $725,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,264
- Price per square foot: $137.73
#27. 7411 N Rambo Rd, Spokane, WA 99224
- Views: 527
- List price: $475,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,612
- Price per square foot: $294.67
#28. 2948 Deep Lake Boundary Rd, Colville, WA 99114
- Views: 527
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#29. 1804 E 63rd Ave, Spokane, WA 99223
- Views: 523
- List price: $550,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,470
- Price per square foot: $222.67
#30. 16315 E Temple Rd, Spokane, WA 99217
- Views: 520
- List price: $980,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,184
- Price per square foot: $307.79
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.