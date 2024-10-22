Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting at Puyallup home while looking for ex-girlfriend

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A man was arrested early Tuesday morning and booked on attempted murder after he went to a Puyallup home to look for his ex-girlfriend and shot another man who was there, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies with the office responded to a call about a shooting at 176th and 93rd Avenue East in Puyallup, police said. When deputies arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who was shot in his arm. They helped the man until paramedics arrived.

Deputies found out that the shooter went to the home to look for his ex-girlfriend and rang the doorbell multiple times. When the victim answered the door, the suspect pulled out a gun. The victim closed the door and then the suspect shot through the door several times, police said. The suspect then shot at the upstairs window and then drove off.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police found a home surveillance camera that caught the shooting on video and several shell casings in the home driveway.

A “BOLO” or “be on the lookout” alert was distributed to other law enforcement agencies to find and arrest the suspect on probable cause.

Officers with the Auburn Police Department found the suspect just before 3 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect tried to get in his car and drive off. The officers were able to catch the suspect and hold him until deputies with Peasley Canyon and West Valley Highway arrived to take him into custody.

The suspect is currently being held at the Pierce County Jail.

