0 Madonna sued over being late for concerts

Nate Hollander had wanted to see Madonna's "Madam X Tour" and paid more than $1,000 to see the singer in person on Dec. 17.

The concert at Fillmore Miami Beach was scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m., but the time of the concert has been pushed back to 10:30 p.m., NBC News reported.

Hollander has filed a class-action suit after the time changed and Live Nation, the concert promoter, refused to refund his money.

In the suit, Hollander claims Madonna has a "long history of arriving and starting her concerts late," NBC News reported.

"Ticketholders had to work and go to school the next day, which prevented them from attending a concert that would end at around 1:00 a.m.," Hollander said in the filing.

The case went on to say "Due to the change in the start times ... all tickets purchased by Hollander and all class members suffered an extreme loss in value making it impossible for Hollander and all class members to recover the amount paid for said tickets by reselling them," USA Today reported.

Hollander was able to resell the tickets through Ticketmaster to recoup some of the money he had paid.

He is now suing for breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation. He says the singer and the promoter "knew or should have known that said concerts would not start at 8:30 p.m." because she has been late for other shows, NBC News reported.

Fans booed Madonna and called for refunds last week at a concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She was scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. but the show didn't start until 12:30 a.m.

Wonderwall told KVVU more than 500 refunds were issued to concertgoers there who left before or during the show.

In response to disappointed fans, Madonna posted a video to Twitter Saturday, "Here's something that you all need to understand. And that is, that a queen is never late."

Fans also fired back to those complaining on Twitter that she's known for not being on time and that those in attendance should have known, KVVU reported.

Madonna's current tour started in September and runs through March 2020 with domestic and international dates.

