Chrystia Freeland's 'Unreliable Boyfriend' offers front-row seat to US-Canada tensions

NEW YORK — A former top Canadian government official who has clashed often with President Donald Trump is writing a book about her country's tense relationship with the United States.

Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that "Unreliable Boyfriend," by former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, comes out Oct. 13.

“This is a book about power, democracy, and the choices countries make when the old rules no longer seem to apply,” Freeland said in a statement released by the publisher. “As a Canadian negotiating with the United States during years of extraordinary political turbulence, I had a front-row seat to historic change. I wanted to tell the story of what I saw — and what it means for the future.”

An expert on Russia and Ukraine with degrees from Harvard University and the University of Oxford, Freeland was already an author and journalist before turning to politics. After the 2015 elections, she was appointed minister of international trade by then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and went on to serve in a variety of posts over the following decade.

In 2017, during Trump's first term, she was targeted by the president as the countries worked on what became the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. “We’re very unhappy with the negotiations and the negotiating style of Canada. We don’t like their representative very much,” Trump said at the time.

In 2024-25, as Trump threatened tariffs on Canadian imports and suggested that Canada was better off as the 51st state of the United States, she called him an “existential threat” to the country's future. Trump has called her “totally toxic” and a “terrible person.”

Freeland broke with Trudeau and helped force his departure when she resigned from his cabinet in 2024 amid disagreements over how to respond to Trump. She has since served in Prime Minister Mark Carney's cabinet and as a special envoy to Ukraine. In July, she will become Warden of Rhodes House and CEO of the Rhodes Trust in Oxford, overseeing the venerable scholarship program. She herself was a Rhodes scholar in 1993.

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