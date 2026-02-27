‘Breaking Up is Hard to Do’ singer Neil Sedaka dies

Singer and songwriter Neil Sedaka has died according to multiple reports.

He rose to fame in the ‘60s with hits like “Calendar Girl” and “Breaking Up is Hard to Do.”

His family told Variety that they were devastated by his sudden passing.

He was a husband, father, and grandfather.

“A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed,” the family’s statement to Variety said.

He was 86 years old.

The statement did not say how he died.

