From being a highly urbanized "green city" to boasting a booming tech industry and high-paying jobs, these are among the top reasons people are moving to Seattle, WA. Also known as the "Emerald City," it has continued to attract newcomers despite the challenges it faces.

Indeed, W[REPORT] cited data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2024 American Community Survey, noting that around 51,800 Seattle residents aged at least one year or older, came from another state or country in the same year. It represents about 6.7% of the city's estimated 773,000 population in 2024, and is more than the 47,800 new residents from outside Washington, it welcomed in 2019.

If you take the time to understand stats and facts about the Seattle lifestyle and why more people migrate, even immigrate to this city, you can determine whether doing the same is the right move for you, too.

Why Is Seattle Called the Emerald City?

Seattle's nickname, the "Emerald City," is due to its many greenbelts and parks, giving it a lush and vibrant appearance all year round. As the Seattle Parks Foundation (SPF) points out, the city has 6,414 acres of green space, including:

Boulevards

Natural areas

Small pocket parks

Aside from its abundant green spaces, Seattle's surrounding areas are of great natural beauty.

There's the Olympic Peninsula to the west, home to the Hoh Rainforest, the largest temperate rainforest across the lower 48 states. Here, you'll find dense, old-growth giant forest trees, usually draped in ferns and mosses, giving them a fairy-tale-like feel.

There's also the Cascade Range, running to the east of Seattle. The mountains, together with the Olympic Mountains to the west, form a significant part of the city's natural landscape.

What Is a Good Salary in Seattle?

The term "good salary" generally refers to an income that lets you live comfortably and feel financially secure by allowing you to:

Cover basic living expenses (food, housing, transportation, and healthcare)

Save for the future (emergencies and retirement)

Afford discretionary (optional) costs without taking on debt

An article published by Kitsap Sun cited data from a GoBankingRates report, which noted that the household income needed to achieve the "American dream" and lead a comfortable Seattle lifestyle is $151,787. It also cited that the cost of living in Seattle amounts to about $75,893 a year.

Why Are People Moving to Seattle?

With its year-round access to green spaces and thriving high-paying industries like aerospace and technology, it's no wonder more people are moving to Seattle. It also boasts a temperate climate, which is much easier to enjoy for those who can't tolerate extreme mugginess or the desert heat.

Access to Lush Greenery Year-Round

One of the top benefits of living in the Emerald City is that it provides residents with a seamless combination of urban life and nature. It's a prime choice for folks who are into outdoor, nature-based activities.

Being in or surrounded by nature can do wonders for one's health. An article from Mayo Clinic, for instance, reports that it can be an effective stress management tool. It could help:

Regulate the sympathetic nervous system

Reduce risk for illness, chronic disease, and mortality

Cope with mental conditions like anxiety, depression, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

High-Paying Jobs in Demand Sectors

Moving companies in Seattle have seen an uptick in folks migrating, even immigrating to the Emerald City, due to the city's robust job market.

While moving to Seattle means facing a higher cost of living (compared to many other cities), it can compensate for this through high-paying jobs in in-demand sectors. Examples include:

Technology (e.g., software developers, data scientists, and artificial intelligence experts)

Aerospace and engineering

Healthcare (e.g., healthcare specialists, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and therapists)

Enjoyable Temperate Climate

As climate change continues to influence temperatures and weather patterns, many places become hotter or muggier than they already are.

Phoenix, AZ, for instance, has always been hot, and it is, by far, the hottest U.S. city, says 12News. It has had many national heat records, including the most days with temperatures exceeding 100° and 110° in a single year.

Extreme heat is dangerous, particularly to high-risk groups like:

Young kids

Adults over 65

People with chronic medical conditions

Pregnant women

If you or any of your household members belong to any of those groups, it's time to consider partnering with Phoenix to Seattle movers.

With the help of Seattle relocation services, you can get settled in quickly in the Emerald City, where you can enjoy mild, dry, and sunny summers. While winters here are grey and rainy, they're still milder than many other places in the country, particularly the Northeast and Midwest.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Best Neighborhoods in Seattle?

The best neighborhoods in Seattle depend on what you're looking for; if you want high safety ratings, consider Arbor Heights, Broadmoor, or Hawthorne Hills. They rank low on the crime rate scale, with some being popular for their quietness.

If you want top-tier views of the city while enjoying a quieter, residential vibe, opt for one of the homes for sale or rent in Queen Anne. Properties located on the upper part of the neighborhood are particularly affluent and high-end.

Ballard is an ideal option if you'd like easy access to high-end dining, a bustling farmers' market, and shops. It's a historic waterfront neighborhood, regarded as a safe and vibrant space for residents and visitors alike.

Are There Parts of Seattle to Avoid?

Before moving to Seattle, one of the most crucial tips to follow is researching safe, walkable neighborhoods for you and your family. You should also look up crime reports and visitor experiences, which can give you a better idea of areas to avoid or exercise caution in.

Some key places with safety concerns to be aware of are Pioneer Square, 3rd Avenue, South Park, and Northgate.

Consider Moving to the Evergreen City of Seattle

People are moving to Seattle because here, they can access the majestic outdoors year-round and find high-paying jobs across several in-demand sectors. The city's temperate climate is also mild and enjoyable for most of the year.

If all those perks and pros sound like your kind of thing, consider making the big move to this beautiful Washington city, too.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.