If you're looking to invest in hairdressing tools that can last for years, consider Japanese steel hairdressing scissors, which modern stylists are increasingly relying on for their superior durability and sharpness. High-quality options also boast ergonomic designs and excellent resistance to corrosion.

With Japanese steel's many impressive features and characteristics, it's no wonder there's a multi-billion-dollar market for it. According to Grand View Research, the Japanese steel market generated $55.55 billion in revenue in 2023 alone. By 2030, this number could reach over $66.84 billion.

Understanding the various hairdressing scissors benefits of tools made with Japanese steel can help guide and educate you on why they belong in your toolkit.

What Is the Best Steel for Hair-Cutting Scissors?

Among the best types of steel that make for top hairdressing scissors are those made of ATS-314, a high-quality Japanese stainless steel. Other superb options are VG-10 and 440C.

ATS-314 Stainless Steel

ATS-314 is a high-end alloy featuring a high content of:

Carbon

Chromium

Cobalt

It's a popular choice among those who want high-quality knives and professional hair shears, prized for its:

Exceptional hardness

Razor sharpness

Superior edge retention

Long-lasting durability

Rust resistance

VG-10 Stainless Steel

VG-10, also called "V Gold 10," is another option for excellent Japanese scissors for stylists. It delivers a superb balance of:

Edge retention

Hardness

Ease of sharpening

Corrosion resistance

The excellent performance of VG-10 steel comes from the alloying of metals like:

Cobalt

Molybdenum

Vanadium

With these additions, you can expect VG-10 hair scissors for stylists to be very sharp and long-lasting without being easily brittle.

440C Stainless Steel

440C contains a high amount of carbon, giving it a high hardness and wear resistance rating. Given these characteristics, it makes for an ideal option for surgical tools and blades, such as those for hair shears. It also offers a high level of polishability and edge retention.

What Brands Are Japanese Hairdressing Scissors?

Many Japanese brands have hairdressing scissor/shear product lines, but those that specifically use ATS-314 steel in their products include Seki Kanetsugu and DomDom.

Seki Kanetsugu manufactures FEEL Zuiun, a premium line of handcrafted shears and knives. DomDom is a brand of cutting tools, including shears, specifically designed for professional stylists. You can find more information on both at the website of Japan Pro Tools.

Why Are Modern Stylists Investing in Japanese Steel Hairdressing Scissors?

With their long-lasting durability, sharpness, and resistance to wear and corrosion, it's not surprising that the long list of Japanese steel scissors advantages is attracting more modern stylists. Their ergonomic designs are also turning heads in the haircare and beautification industry.

As a professional stylist yourself, consider these perks if you're gearing up to update or expand your hairdressing toolkit.

Long-Lasting Durability

The alloys used in high-quality Japanese steel hairdressing scissors undergo specialized heat treatments and precise forging techniques. The result is a final product that boasts exceptional hardness (e.g., high Rockwell ratings), which translates to longer-lasting lifespans and usability.

Japanese steel hairstyling scissors undoubtedly cost more than products made of lower-quality and inexpensive materials. However, their price can be worth it, as they can last for years, even decades, particularly with proper care and maintenance.

Exceptional Sharpness

The exceptional sharpness of Japanese steel hairdressing scissors has to do not only with their use of premium alloys. There's also the craftsmanship involved, usually through manual hand-folding techniques.

From convex grinding to cryogenic tempering, these specific methods allow top-of-the-line Japanese steel, such as ATS-314 and VG-10, to feature ultra-thin edges that are sharp, durable, and cut cleanly without painful tugging.

Wear and Corrosion Resistance

The metallurgy (including alloy composition, heat treatment, and forging) that makes Japanese steel hair shears durable and sharp also makes them resistant to wear and corrosion. It's a benefit that's particularly useful in salon settings, characterized by frequent exposure to hairstyling chemicals and solutions.

Since Japanese steel hairdressing scissors resist corrosion and dulling for much longer than their inexpensive counterparts, you won't have to keep sharpening them. The reduced need for sharpening also helps lengthen their lifespan.

Ergonomic Design

Given the nature of their craft, which involves constant use of and repetitive hand and finger motions, hairstylists can face a high risk of experiencing problems like carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS). According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, 14.4% of the global population experiences this condition.

While Japanese steel hairstyling scissors won't completely prevent CTS, their ergonomic designs that focus on balance, comfort, and reduced strain can help minimize the risk. Their lightweight construction, combined with swivel designs and ergonomic handles, supports users':

Fingers

Hands

Wrists

Shoulders

Frequently Asked Questions

Are All Japanese Steel Hairdressing Scissors of High Quality?

No.

Some types of Japanese steel hairdressing scissors use lower-grade alloys. They may, for instance, use simpler chromium steels like 4CR or 8CR. As their alloys are not of superior quality, they may have shorter lifespans than their higher-quality counterparts.

Because of those variations, be careful when shopping around for hairstyling tools, and don't rely on the term "Japanese steel" alone. Ensure the specific alloys used in the products align with your:

Needs

Preferences

Budget

Suppose you want top-grade shears and have more budget to spare. If so, consider going for a pair made with ATS-314 stainless steel. VG-10 options often cost slightly less and are still a great choice, but ATS-314 scissors last longer because of their higher premium alloy content.

How Do You Care for Japanese Steel Hair Shears?

Maximizing your Japanese steel hair shears involves proper care and maintenance, including daily:

Cleaning

Sanitizing

Oiling

Use a microfiber cloth and appropriate solutions (e.g., shear oil and steel-safe disinfectants). Take care not to let the blades soak in liquids for too long.

You should also store your scissors in a protective case in a dry place to safeguard them from moisture and damage.

Invest in High-Quality Japanese Steel Hairdressing Scissors

Japanese steel hairdressing scissors are becoming more popular around the world, including among hairstylists, thanks to their enduring sharpness, durability, and ergonomic designs. With these qualities, you, as a modern hairstylist yourself, should consider them your next investment.

Find more informative reads and the latest news by checking out the rest of our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.